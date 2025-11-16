New Net, Big Night: Weigel Backstops the Split

Published on November 16, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Out-scored, out-shot, and out-played; the Wolverines take Game Two, 4-1, over the Windigo.

Wisconsin struck first, tallying their only goal of the night sixteen minutes into the opening period. Just two minutes later, Rylan Bydal answered with a top-corner laser to even things up before the frame closed.

Caleb Mahar handed Anchorage the lead in the second, and Luc Bydal extended it with a back-door finish to secure his third point of the night.

Sam Evert sealed the 4-1 win in the third, one-timing a feed from Rylan.

Kai Weigel made his Wolverines debut on Friday, and after settling in, the netminder turned aside 23 of 24 shots, helping secure the weekend split and bringing a bright presence between the pipes.

Get your tickets for the Wolverines next home game between the Wolverines and the Brown Bears on November 26th only at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.