Anchorage Adds Depth in Net with Acquisition of Kai Weigel

Published on November 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines have acquired goaltender Kai Weigel from the Bismarck Bobcats in exchange for future assets.

Weigel will join the Wolverines for his first practice tomorrow at the Sullivan Arena, with the possibility of dressing this weekend.

A key piece in Bismarck's Robertson Cup Championship run last season, Weigel appeared in 17 games during the 2024-25 campaign, posting an impressive .916 save percentage. So far this season, he's suited up for eight games with the Central Division's second-placed Bobcats, recording a .877 save percentage.

Anchorage is looking to strengthen its depth in net with the addition of Weigel as the team pushes through the second half of the season.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.