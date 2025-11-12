Rhinos Sweep Rays 9-3 in Game 2

Published on November 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Corpus Christi Ice Rays 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 5 - Ice Rays pay themselves a visit to the Sun City this past weekend for the first of a two-game series! Rhinos are prepped for some early game attacks to push the advantage and the IceRays get hit with some penalties while trying to regain their footing. At just over five minutes in to the period Ethan Woolcott takes the first goal of the evening for the Rhinos. Time ticked down and the battle heated up with penalties thrown out left and right and even a fight breaking out halfway through the period. With 7:35 left on the clock in the first, and the Ice Rays on man advantage, Islom Dzhabberganov gives Corpus Christi a powerplay goal to tie the game at 1-1.

The second period saw only a single, shorthanded goal from Gaige Giblin to take back the lead for the Rhinos. Scoreboard reads 2-1 with Rhinos leading at the start of the third period and we got to see the games' tension explode all at once. Starting us off this period Charles Turner makes it 3-1. Rhinos started breaking away but the IceRays begin a campaign to take back lost ground. Marc-Alexandre Richard cuts the lead back within one point with five minutes to go. Sam Troutwine and Chase Nehring take two more for Corpus Christi to steal back the lead. Ice Rays are up 4-3 with a little over a minute left in regulation time and the Rhinos put one last plan in to action and Ian Kastamo snags one final goal to tie up the game, sending us in to overtime.

Tommy Shore scores the winning goal for the Rhinos in OT for a 5-4 victory over Corpus Christi to round out game #1.







