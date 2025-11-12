Corpus Christi IceRays and H-E-B Team up to "Ice out Hunger" Thanksgiving Weekend

Published on November 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays, in partnership with H-E-B, are proud to host "Ice Out Hunger" Weekend, benefitting the Coastal Bend Food Bank, during home games on Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29 at the Hilliard Center. "At H-E-B, we believe every family deserves a full table-especially during the holiday season. By teaming up with the IceRays and the Coastal Bend Food Bank, we're coming together to make a meaningful difference for our neighbors facing hunger. We're honored to be part of this initiative and encourage everyone to join us in spreading generosity and hope, said Soila Whitaker, Sr. Marketing and Merchandising Manager, H-E-B Gulf Coast Region."

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the arena on both nights to support families in need across the Coastal Bend this holiday season. All donations collected will go directly to the Coastal Bend Food Bank, which serves thousands of local households every month.

"As a team deeply connected to this community, we're thrilled to partner with H-E-B and the Coastal Bend Food Bank to help make a difference for local families," said IceRays Vice President Amanda Marines. "The holidays can be tough for many, and our fans always rise to the occasion to give back."

Fans who bring five or more canned goods will receive a free voucher for the game that night. In addition to the food drive, the weekend will feature fun promotions, on-ice entertainment, and holiday-themed activities for the whole family.

The IceRays will face off against the New Mexico Ice Wolves both nights, with puck drop at 7:05 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM.

For tickets and more information about the Ice Out Hunger Weekend, visit www.goicerays.com or call (361) 814-PUCK.

About Corpus Christi IceRays: The Corpus Christi IceRays, a member of the North American Hockey League playing out of theHilliard Center in downtown Corpus Christi, TX. For more information or for all your ticketing needs, contact the IceRays Front Office at (361)-814-PUCK or visit www.GoIceRays.com. You can also follow the team through their social media platforms: Facebook @goicerays, Instagram @iceraysnahl, and Twitter @iceraysnahl About North American Hockey League: Celebrating its 50th season in 2024-25, the NAHL, the only USA Hockey sanctioned Tier II Junior league boasting 35 teams in 20 states from North American. For more information, visit the NAHL website at https://nahl.com/

About Hilliard Center: Hilliard Center is an entertainment complex owned by the city of Corpus Christi and managed by Oak View Group with OVG Hospitality. The complex is in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas and consists of an arena, auditorium, and convention center. The facility hosts numerous conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, live performances, and sporting events. Located directly on the beautiful Corpus Christi Bay downtown, Hilliard Center is flexible for any group offering complimentary Wi-Fi and premium food and beverage options.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.