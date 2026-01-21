Rhinos & Mudbugs Split Series 4-3 in Game 2
Friday: Shreveport Mudbugs 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - Mudbugs are in the Sun City this weekend for the first of two games against your El Paso Rhinos! Jackson Potulny starts us off tonight with a goal halfway into the first period after a relatively uneventful start. Goaltender Michael Modelski holds back the bugs for the remainder of the period, maintaining a 1-0 lead at the end of the first.

First intermission ended and both teams returned to the ice. After a whole period of sizing each other up the Mudbugs finally had a plan of action to start taking goals. Chase Secriskey puts Shreveport on the board just seven minutes in to the second to tie the game up at 1-1. After a few more minutes of back-and-forth the Rhinos' Tommy Shore steals it back for a 2-1 lead with just over five minutes to go in the period. Unfortunately for the Rhinos we do cede the man advantage to a powerplay as Brenand Murray gets hit with a 2-minute penalty. Mudbugs take the opportunity to tie the game back up at 2-2 with the goal awarded to Duke Erhard. Rhinos turn it back around though with a powerplay, this time in our favor, and Kamden Kaiser puts us back in the lead.

At the start of the third period Rhinos are finally up 3-2, but the action slows down. With one last goal from Kaiser the Rhinos take victory in Game #1 with a 4-2 win.

Rhinos lead shots on goal tonight with 36 over Mudbugs' 31. Modelski ends the night with 29 saves.

