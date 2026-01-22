Tiernan O'Rourke Commits to Connecticut College

Published on January 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Tiernan O'Rourke has made his NCAA college commitment to Connecticut College! The Darien, Connecticut, native will be staying near home for his college years while representing the Camels on the ice. The Amarillo Wranglers are proud of Tiernan O'Rourke and know he will do amazing while representing the Camels. Tiernan O'Rourke is a hard worker who has really shined bright this season with his development as an anchor defenseman who the Wranglers can rely on every time he is on the ice. The defenseman also has a nose for finding the scoresheet as well, with a lethal shot that can be called upon at a moment's notice, as well as his excellent vision to set his teammates up.

Amarillo Wranglers Head Coach Michael Hill on Tiernan O'Rourke's commitment:

"Tiernan O'Rourke's commitment is a credit to the work and perseverance he's shown every single day. As a right-shot defenseman, he battled through adversity early on and earned his role by doing things the right way. He grew into a dependable shutdown defenseman and became someone we could trust in every situation-five-on-five, power play, and penalty kill. His willingness to compete, adapt, and put the team first is what allowed his game to take off. Connecticut College is getting a tough, reliable defenseman who understands how to impact a game in multiple ways."







