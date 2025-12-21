Ice Wolves up 5-4 Over Rhinos in Game 2 - Splitting Series

Published on December 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 4 @ New Mexico Ice Wolves 3 - It's almost Christmas and what better way to celebrate it with Ice Hockey! Rhinos are on the road this weekend to face off against the New Mexico Ice Wolves at the Outpost Ice Arena for the first of two games! Troy Hunka takes the first goal of the weekend, scoring at just under four minutes in to the game. We jump forward a few minutes in time and Rhinos are hit with a penalty, ceding man advantage and giving the Ice Wolves a powerplay with Sean Smith scoring, tying up the game at 1-1.

The second period seems to be a repeat of the first with Rhinos taking an early goal with Ian Kastamo scoring followed a couple minutes after by the Ice Wolves' Aiden Connell to tie it up at 2-2. Oddly enough, both of these were off consecutive powerplays for both teams.

Three times the charm they say as we begin the third period. Kamden Kaiser puts the Rhinos up 3-2, but once again the Ice Wolves won't leave a goal unanswered as Noah Teng brings it back to a 3-3 tie before regulation time is out, sending us in to overtime. With one final goal from Nolan Smith in overtime, the Rhinos take Game #1 with a 4-3 victory over the Ice Wolves!

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos 4 @ New Mexico Ice Wolves 5







