Three-Game Set Concludes in Springfield

Published on December 21, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The three-game series between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Springfield Jr. Blues wrapped up last night, with the Wolverines falling 4-0.

Springfield opened the scoring in the first period and added two more in the second, including one on the power play. The final goal came on an empty net in the closing minutes of the contest.

The Wolverines now have the upcoming weekend off to regroup before returning to the ice in the new year, traveling to Chippewa Falls, WI to take on the Chippewa Steel on January 2 and 3.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.