Rhinos Top Wranglers, 6-2, at Home

Published on November 28, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Amarillo Wranglers 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 6 - Good Evening Rhinos Fans! We're back on the ice this Friday night as the Wranglers pay us a visit for the first of two games! Puck dropped to an eager crowd cheering along our boys as they took to the ice ready for a fight. Logan Hughes holds out against 7 shots this period, fending off the Wranglers' advances for the full 20 minutes. 0-0 by periods end and we'd head in to the second period scoreless. Jackson Potulny kicks off the scoring tonight with a goal with 14:20 on the clock followed just a couple minutes later by Ethan Woolcott to make it 2-0 with 12:00 to go in the second. We catch a cross-checking penalty not too long after this, giving the Wranglers a man advantage that's quickly used by Daniel Rassega to put the Wranglers on the board. With one more goal by Potulny deep in the period the Wranglers trail behind the Rhinos at 3-1.

As we come back to the ice in the third period, Woolcott gives us two more goals in the first few minutes of the period to put us ahead 5-1 over the Wranglers to earn himself a Hattrick. Potulny sneaks one more for himself at the end of a power play, marking the end of Rhino scoring for this game. Wranglers sneak one more puck in the net in the last few minutes of the game and the final score is Rhinos 6 to Wranglers 2.







