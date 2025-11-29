Hodges Sharp in Net as Bugs Battle Past Brahmas in Rivalry Series Opener
Published on November 28, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (10-8-4) got goals from Johnny Berndt, William Tremblay, and an empty netter for his first goal of the season from Remy Pusateri to cap off a 3-1 victory over their arch-rival Lone Star Brahmas at the Nytex Sports Centre Friday night.
Tyler Hodges was superb in net making 29 stops to pick up the win.
The Bugs and Brahmas will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. from Nytex Sports Centre.
