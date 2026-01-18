Bugs Score Trio Late, Blast Past Rhinos to Earn Weekend Split

The Shreveport Mudbugs (16-15-3-3) came back from a 2-goal deficit in the final 90 seconds of the 3rd to force overtime and defeat the Rhinos 4-3 in a penalty-riddled affair on Saturday night in El Paso.

The Bugs struck first on a Jonah Jasser goal (8) at the 10:09 mark of the 1st period, with Erhard (10) getting the assist. El Paso followed up just 30 seconds later on a shorthanded goal from Ethan Woolcott to tie it up. El Paso's Brendan Murray got the only goal of the middle frame, putting the Rhinos in front, 2-1 after 40 minutes. Rhinos added another tally 2 minutes into the 3rd period on the powerplay to push ahead, 3-1.

With things seeming bleak, John Berndt (11) scored on a hop in front of the net with 97 seconds to go in regulation to pull to within one. On a faceoff win at center, Evan Hoglund (13) jumped the draw into the zone and tied the game up with 58 seconds to go. The game would remain tied and extra hockey would be needed.

Vinny Diiulio made quick work of the extra frame, going top shelf 1:49 into overtime to earn the weekend split in El Paso. Tyler Hodges stopped 31 of 34 shots in the victory as the Bugs ended the 3-game skid.

