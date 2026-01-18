Brahmas Down Ice Wolves, 5-3, Saturday

Published on January 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Lone Star Brahmas defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 5-3 Saturday, January 17, 2026. After a scoreless first period the Brahmas came out firing in the second period with two goals from Jake Tavares and one from Tyson Scanlon for a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes of play. In the third period Denver Damphousse would find the back of the net for a 4-0 lead. However, the Ice Wolves would not quit and get two goals back from Nayan Pai and Sean Gibbons. The Brahmas would find the empty net with 18 seconds left to secure the victory. The Ice Wolves take on the Oklahoma Warriors Friday, January 23 at 7:00pm CT/6:00 pm MT and you can watch the action on NATV by selecting the away audio.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.