Bruins Complete Sweep with 6-3 Win Saturday

Published on January 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

BISMARCK, ND - Tensions were high Saturday night, but that didn't stop the Austin Bruins (24-8-2-1, 51 pts) from completing the weekend sweep and overtaking the Bismarck Bobcats (24-9-1-1, 50 pts) for the top spot in the Central Division with a 6-3 win.

In a game that saw 168 total penalty minutes, things got started early when right off the opening draw Austin's EJ Paddington and Bismarck's Camden Alemond got tied up in an altercation that led to penalties on both parties. A double roughing minor would give the Bruins their first power play just nine seconds into the game, but the team wouldn't convert.

A cavalcade of first period penalties wouldn't lead to any goals, but at 4:03 in the first, Mikey Coleman would battle towards the net and beat Marko Bilic for his eleventh goal of the year and an early Bruin lead.

A Holden Gallagher cross check would send the Bobcat to the box for a five-minute major and a ten-minute misconduct, putting Austin on the power play once again.

Siamion Marshchanok would capitalize on the breakaway at 14:45 to net his team leading 21st goal of the year. With the goal, Marshchanok recorded a point in his 20th straight game, a new Bruins record surpassing Alex Laurenza's 19-game point streak set during the 2024-2025 season.

Just over a minute later, Siamon would help his brother Matsvei out with a leading pass right on the doorstep for Austin's third unanswered goal and second on the five minute power play.

At 7:47 in the second, Austin Doyle walked from the point to the top of the right circle and fired his second goal of the weekend past Bilic to give the Black and Gold a 4-0 lead.

Bismark's Cameden Alemond would put the Bobcats on the board at 5:21, but that didn't deter the Bruins. Gus Elbert accepted a pass from Paddington on the breakaway and fired it in at 3:51 for the defenseman's fourth goal of the year. Gavin Hruza would join the party with 19 seconds left in the second for the Bruins sixth and final goal of the game.

Despite having to kill three different five-minute majors throughout the game, Austin did not allow a power play goal until the third and final major when both Royce Pietila and Cooper Williams each found the back of the net to lessen the deficit to just three.

The Bruins penalty kill allowed just two goals on eleven Bobcat power play opportunities Saturday night for an impressive 81.8%.

The Bruins' four point weekend sent the team to the top of the Central Division standings once again, just one point ahead of the Bobcats.

The Bruins are back in action at Riverside Arena January 23rd and 24th for a two game series against the Minnesota Mallards.







