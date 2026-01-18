Weigel Makes History as Wolverines Sweep Ice Dogs

Published on January 18, 2026

THE. WOLVERINES. SWEEP. THE. ICE. DOGS.

Luc Bydal opened the scoring midway through the first frame, finishing a feed from his brother, Rylan Bydal. Jason Bourdukofsky extended the Wolverines' lead to two with help from Harout Arutyunyan.

Fairbanks answered late in the period, sneaking one past netminder Kai Weigel before the horn.

The Bydal brothers struck again early in the second, this time with Rylan capitalizing on a pass from Luc.

The Ice Dogs pulled within one, but not before a highlight-reel moment stole the spotlight. Netminder Kai Weigel fired a shot from behind his own goal line into an empty net, recording his first career goal in jaw-dropping fashion.

Beyond the historic tally, Weigel was steady all night, stopping 34 of 36 shots faced. The win lifts the Wolverines to the top of the Club 49 Cup standings with 16 points.

Anchorage skates off with its second consecutive sweep- and its first of the season against Fairbanks.

The Wolverines hit the road next weekend, traveling south to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears with another four Club 49 Cup points up for grabs.

Anchorage returns home January 30th and 31st for a two-game set against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.







