Andrej Paricka Hat-Trick Leads IceRays Past Ice Wolves, 5-3

Published on November 28, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Andrej Paricka registered his first career hat trick in his first career home game with the Corpus Christi IceRays (8-11-2) as they took down New Mexico (13-8-2) in the series opener, 5-3 Friday night. The IceRays battled back three times from one-goal deficits before taking their first lead of the night in the third period.

For the first time in five games, Corpus Christi suffered the opening blow as New Mexico converted on the power play. The Ice Wolves were 0-for-5 in the season series entering the contest, but their captain Sean Gibbons batted home a rebound for a 1-0 lead. Corpus Christi answered with a power-play goal just two minutes later, on Paricka's first as an IceRay to bring the game back level. New Mexico punched right back just a minute after, capitalizing on a bouncing puck in front of the IceRays net that was chopped home by Max Young, restoring a 2-1 lead at the break.

IceRays netminder Vladislav Bryzgalov continued his strong play in the second period as New Mexico searched for an insurance goal. Bryzgalov turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the frame to keep his club within reach. Late in the period, IceRays forward Justin Thibault walked out of the corner and lifted a backhand past Ice Wolves goalie Conner Roff to tie the game at 2-2. It was Thibault's first goal as an IceRay, assisted by Paricka, who collected his second point of the night.

New Mexico made a push early in the third period and cashed in on another loose puck in front of Bryzgalov, shot home by Koen Harrold for a 3-2 Ice Wolves lead. Trailing for the third time in the game, Corpus Christi remained composed, and minutes later Paricka fired home his second of the night to tie the game at 3-3. The IceRays turned up the pressure late, and Easton Swift drew a hooking penalty while driving the net, setting up a power play with a chance to take a lead. After New Mexico cleared to begin the man-advantage, Thibault drove the puck low and found defenseman Nick Evans trailing the play. Evans rifled a shot off the post and in past Roff to give the IceRays their first lead of the game at 4-3.

The tension ramped up in the final two minutes as the IceRays took their third penalty of the game, sending New Mexico to the power play with their goalie pulled. The IceRays remained stout in front of Bryzgalov, not allowing a single shot on net, eventually leading to Paricka depositing his third goal of the night into the empty net and sealing a 5-3 victory in the series opener. It marks the third 3rd period comeback win at home this season for Corpus Christi.

The series finale between Corpus Christi and New Mexico gets underway at 7:05 p.m. CT tomorrow night at the Hilliard Center. Catch all the action live on NAHLTV or tune in on Retro Radio CC by downloading the app on your favorite smart device! The pregame show kicks off 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.







