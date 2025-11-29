Black Bears Have Record Night in 9-2 Win over Hat Tricks

Published on November 28, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







Maryland took the ice on the Friday after Thanksgiving, looking to feast and keep their five game win streak alive against the Danbury Hat Tricks. The Black Bears came ready to play, as Maryland tied a franchise record with nine goals in a game to beat Danbury 9-2. The seven goals are the largest margin of victory in Black Bears' history as well.

Maryland scored five goals in the first period. Forward Harrison Smith capitalized on a five-on-three power play for a 1-0 lead. Forward Sokrat Markarian added to the lead with a tip-in in the slot to make it 2-0. Forward Tanner Duncan let a wrist shot go on the power play past goaltender Parker Stockseth to make it 3-0. Markarian added his second with a wrist shot from the far circle to make it 4-0, and forward Jaden Sikura buried a rebound for a 5-0 lead after one period. Sethscott was pulled from the game and replaced by Jon Dukaric in net for the Hat Tricks.

Danbury got on the board with a power play goal from defenseman Kai Mencel to cut the lead to 5-1. However, 21 seconds later, forward Ryan Franks responded for Maryland to make it 6-1. 55 seconds after that, defenseman Jonathan Lanza scored to make it 7-1 on a wrist shot from the far circle. Forward Owen Drury scored on a breakaway out of the penalty box for an 8-1 lead, and Sikura scored on a rebound 55 seconds later for a 9-1 lead. Hat Tricks' defenseman Lukovic Gauvin scored in the third period to make the final 9-2. Ryan Denes made 15 saves in the win.

Maryland and Danbury take each other on again on Saturday, November 29th, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.