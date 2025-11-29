Ice Rays Take Down Ice Wolves, 5-3

The Corpus Christi Ice Rays defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 5-3 Friday, November 28. The Ice Wolves opened the scoring on the Watt Electric Powerplay courtesy of the captain, Sean Gibbons. Andrej Paricka would follow up with a powerplay goal of his own to tie the game. Max Young scored his first NAHL goal to regain the lead just a minute later and the Ice Wolves would hold onto the lead after one period of play. The IceRays would score the only goal of the second period as Justin Thibault would net his first NAHL goal as well. The third period saw the Ice Wolves take the lead for the third straight time as Koen Harrold would score his second of the season and the lead would be 3-2. Andrej Paricka would score his second of the game to tie things up for the third straight time. With just 4:44 remaining in regulation Nick Evans would find the back of the net to give the IceRays the lead for the first time tonight. The Ice Wolves would get a Watt Electric powerplay in the final two minutes and pull Connor Roff for the six on four advantage. However, Andrej Paricka would find the empty net to complete the hattrick and defeat the Ice Wolves 5-3. The teams will meet again Saturday, November 29 and you can watch on NATV by selecting away audio.







