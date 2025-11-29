Black Bears Control Start to Finish in 9-2 Win over Hat Tricks
Published on November 28, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
The Maryland Black Bears struck early and often, scoring five goals in the first period and controlling the pace from start to finish in a 9-2 victory over the visiting Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday night. Kai Mencel and Ludovik Gauvin provided the offense for Danbury in Game 1 of the two-game set.
Maryland opened the scoring at 8:15 of the first period while on the power play. After Kai Mencel was whistled for tripping, Harrison Smith took a feed from Sam Osel and fired a wrist shot from the high slot through a screen and past Parker Stockseth to make it 1-0.
The Black Bears quickly blew the game open, scoring three times in a span of two and a half minutes. At 8:31 remaining, Sokrat Markarian redirected an Owen Drury pass in front to extend the lead to 2-0. Two minutes later, Tanner Duncan converted on the power play with a snap shot from the far circle that beat Stockseth long side. Just 34 seconds after that, Markarian struck again from nearly the same spot as Duncan, making it 4-0.
Maryland closed out the dominant opening frame when Jaden Sikaru buried a chance late in the period to push the lead to 5-0.
Danbury got on the board when Mencel ripped a wrist shot from the bottom of the near-side circle, beating goaltender Ryan Denes short side for his second goal of the season. The Black Bears added four more in the second period to stretch the lead to 9-1 before Gauvin scored in the final minute, cutting the deficit to 9-2.
Hat Tricks goaltenders combined for 28 saves on 37 shots, while Denes stopped 15 of 17 at the other end. Click here for the complete box score.
North American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025
- Hodges Sharp in Net as Bugs Battle Past Brahmas in Rivalry Series Opener - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Ice Rays Take Down Ice Wolves, 5-3 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Andrej Paricka Hat-Trick Leads IceRays Past Ice Wolves, 5-3 - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Black Bears Control Start to Finish in 9-2 Win over Hat Tricks - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Black Bears Have Record Night in 9-2 Win over Hat Tricks - Maryland Black Bears
- Hat Tricks Head to Maryland to Face Division-Leading Black Bears - November 28 & 29 - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Stories
- Black Bears Control Start to Finish in 9-2 Win over Hat Tricks
- Hat Tricks Head to Maryland to Face Division-Leading Black Bears - November 28 & 29
- Hat Tricks Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Generals
- Late Surge Powers Hat Tricks To 5-2 Comeback Win Against Generals
- Hat Tricks and Generals Close out Home-And-Home Series in Canton - November 21 & 22