Bugs Blanked on Saturday

Published on January 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (15-14-3-3) were blanked 6-0 against the Corpus Christi IceRays on Saturday at the Hilliard Center.

The IceRays got the scoring started with 2 goals in the 1 st and followed up with a quartet of the goals in the 3 rd. Thibault, Maruna, Swift, Skuratov, Richard, and Sinani were the goal scorers for Corpus Christi.

The Bugs return to action on Friday in El Paso as they take on the Rhinos at the El Paso County Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm Mountain time (8pm puck drop in Shreveport). As always, you can follow along on NATV or the Mudbugs Audio Network with Zac Grant and Duncan Welker, with the pregame starting at 6:40.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

