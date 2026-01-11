IceRays Cap off Sweep of Mudbugs in Shutout Fashion, 6-0

Published on January 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (17-15-3) swept the Shreveport Mudbugs (15-14-6) in shutout fashion Saturday night at the Hilliard Center, skating to a dominant 6-0 victory. Xander Miceli turned aside all 20 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season, as the IceRays outscored the Mudbugs 10-1 over the two-game series.

It was all Corpus Christi from the opening puck drop in the first period, as the IceRays outshot Shreveport 16-5. Both teams failed to convert on their first power-play opportunities, but Corpus Christi wasted no time generating offense following a successful penalty kill. Andrej Paricka found Justin Thibault in the slot, who buried his eighth goal of the season to give the IceRays a 1-0 lead. Just 14 seconds later, Johnny Maruna doubled the advantage with a highlight-reel individual effort, finishing with a snapshot into the top corner to make it 2-0. Penalty trouble followed for the IceRays, giving Shreveport an extended 5-on-3 opportunity, but Corpus Christi's penalty kill stood tall to preserve the two-goal lead heading into intermission.

The Mudbugs threw everything they had at Miceli in the second period, marking his fourth consecutive start. The IceRays netminder was sensational between the pipes, making several highlight-reel saves to keep Shreveport off the scoreboard. The Mudbugs outshot Corpus Christi 12-9 in the frame and had the benefit of two power plays but still could not find the back of the net. The IceRays penalty kill finished a perfect five-for-five through two periods and nine-for-nine over the series, as Corpus Christi carried a 2-0 lead into the final period.

Corpus Christi brought the Hilliard Center crowd to its feet in the third period, erupting for four goals over the final 13 minutes of regulation. Easton Swift sparked the surge by batting a midair pass from Maruna past the goaltender to make it 3-0. Maruna capped off a three-point night, recording his eighth multi-point game of the season. Alexandr Skuratov added to the lead by wiring home his first career NAHL goal to extend the advantage to 4-0. The IceRays kept the pressure on, as captain Marc-Alexandre Richard scored his fifth of the season before Nick Sinani sealed the scoring with a shorthanded goal, bringing the total to six. Sinani has now scored in three straight games, with two of those goals coming shorthanded.

Miceli needed just three saves in the final period to secure the shutout and complete the 6-0 victory. The sweep marked the fifth home-ice sweep of the season for the IceRays.

NEXT SERIES The Corpus Christi IceRays hit the road next weekend for a clash against the Amarillo Wranglers on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. CT on both nights at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Watch the action live on NAHLtv or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC app! NEXT HOME SERIES The IceRays return home to the Hilliard Center January 23 and 24 when the host the Odessa Jackalopes for a two-game series. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:05 p.m. with doors opening an hour prior.







