Sweep Secured: Wolverines Take Down Brown Bears, 5-2, in Soldotna

Published on January 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines completed a clean sweep of the Kenai River Brown Bears tonight with a 5-2 win in Soldotna.

After a scoreless first period, the Brown Bears struck first early in the second. Duke Gentzler answered less than two minutes later to even the score, and Caleb Mahar gave Anchorage the lead with 1:30 remaining in the frame.

Mahar made his weekend debut after serving a one-game suspension stemming from a misconduct penalty against the Steel last weekend.

Kenai River tied the game again in the third, setting up a tense stretch of hockey with the score knotted at 2-2. With five minutes left, league point leader Luc Bydal buried the game-winner to put the Wolverines ahead for good.

Anchorage's newest addition, Harout Arutyunyan, picked up his second point of the weekend when Leon Buzek capitalized on his feed. Rylan Bydal sealed the deal with an empty-netter to close out the Wolverines' second straight win.

