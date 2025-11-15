Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines
Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines and Windigo close out their two-game series tonight at the Sullivan Arena with a 7:30 PM puck drop.
Last night's tightly contested matchup ended in a shootout, earning the Wolverines a single point in the standings while the Windigo secured a 4-3 SO victory.
Tonight marks Anchorage's final home game until November 26, so don't miss your chance to be there.
Secure your tickets only at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.
Check out the Anchorage Wolverines Statistics
North American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Marshchanok Scores Two as Bruins Fall to Shamrocks 4-3 - Austin Bruins
- Wolverines Collect Single Point in Tight Overtime Contest - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Wolverines Collect Single Point in Tight Overtime Contest
- Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Anchorage Adds Depth in Net with Acquisition of Kai Weigel
- Wolverines Come back for a Sunday Win against the Jr. Blues