Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines and Windigo close out their two-game series tonight at the Sullivan Arena with a 7:30 PM puck drop.

Last night's tightly contested matchup ended in a shootout, earning the Wolverines a single point in the standings while the Windigo secured a 4-3 SO victory.

Tonight marks Anchorage's final home game until November 26, so don't miss your chance to be there.

