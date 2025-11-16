IceRays Swept by Brahmas in 5-1 Defeat Saturday

Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (6-9-1) extended their losing streak to four games as they fell to the Lone Star Brahmas (13-1-3) by a score of 5-1 Saturday night at the Nytex Sports Centre. The IceRays have now been swept in back-to-back weekends for the first time this season.

The first period featured a combined nine penalties and plenty of opportunities for two of the top power-play units in the league. Corpus Christi benefited from two successive infractions by the Brahmas, creating a two-man advantage in a scoreless game. The IceRays connected on several passes, including Justin Thibault finding Easton Swift on the back door to give Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead. The IceRays have now scored three goals on the two-man advantage this season. The Brahmas killed off the remainder of the five-on-four and answered with their leading producer, Leo Isaksson, who tied the game at 1-1.

A critical moment came late in the frame when IceRays forward James Chase received a game misconduct for spearing, giving the Brahmas a five-minute power play and a chance to take the lead. Corpus Christi killed off the entire penalty, including 35 seconds that carried into the second period, but just two seconds after returning to full strength, Gustav Lexell hammered one past Xander Miceli for a 2-1 Brahmas lead. Miceli was busy throughout the night, stopping 29 of 34 shots in the loss.

The IceRays had multiple power-play chances of their own in the final 10 minutes of the second, but it was Lone Star's Tyson Scanlon who converted shorthanded to make it 3-1 heading into the break. It was the second shorthanded goal allowed by Corpus Christi this season.

Lone Star added two more goals in the third period to put the game out of reach and extend the lead to 5-1. Vincent Geller scored his first of the season, followed by Lexell's second of the night on the power play. The IceRays generated only four shots in the final frame and ended the night with a season-low 14 shots on goal. The Brahmas outscored Corpus Christi 9-2 on the weekend to complete the sweep. NEXT SERIES The IceRays road trip continues next week with a three-game series against the New Mexico Ice Wolves in Albuquerque next week. Corpus Christi will play Friday, November 21, Saturday, November 22, and wrap up the series on Sunday, November 23. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday and Saturday and 3:00 p.m. CT on Sunday afternoon. Catch the games live on NAHLTV or tune in on the Retro Radio CC app. The pregame show begins 15 minutes before puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.







