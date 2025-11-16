Ice Wolves Top Rhinos, 5-2

Published on November 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the El Paso Rhinos 5-2 Saturday, November 15. The Ice Wolves opened the scoring courtesy of Cayden Joramo's first NAHL goal. The Rhinos would tie the game at one from a powerplay goal from Troy Hunka. In the second period Brock Fairbanks would score his 10th goal of the season on a wraparound bid for the 2-1 lead. El Paso would once again tie the game as Jackson Potulny would convert a two on none opportunity. Nayan Pai would put the Ice Wolves back in front with six minutes remaining in the second period for the 3-2 lead through two periods. Pai would add his second of the game with just under seven minutes remaining in regulation. Jake Kasay would add one more insurance goal on the Watt Electric Powerplay and the Ice Wolves earned the win 5-2. The Ice Wolves will host the Corpus Christi IceRays on November 21-23 and you can get your tickets at tickets.nmicewolves.com.







