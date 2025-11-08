Ice Wolves Edge Jackalopes, 4-3

The first period of the New Mexico Ice Wolves game against the Odessa Jackalopes was action-packed and saw the Ice Wolves taking control. The game began with both teams showing strong physical play, but it was the Ice Wolves who managed to break the deadlock. Brock Fairbanks scored his eighth goal of the season with a beautiful pass from captain Sean Gibbons, putting the Ice Wolves ahead 1-0. Shortly after, the Ice Wolves capitalized on a power play opportunity when Oskar Edberg found the back of the net, extending the lead to 2-0. The Ice Wolves dominated the shot count, outshooting the Jackalopes 11 to 7, and demonstrated strong defensive plays, keeping Odessa at bay. The period concluded with the Ice Wolves leading 2-0, showcasing their ability to control the pace and capitalize on key opportunities.

The second period was filled with action and intensity as the New Mexico Ice Wolves faced off against the Odessa Jackalopes. The Ice Wolves started strong, extending their lead to 3-0 with a goal from Sean Gibbons, only for Odessa to respond with a power-play goal by Jeremy Jacobs, making it 3-1. The Ice Wolves quickly regained their three-goal advantage when Gibbons scored again, capitalizing on a rush play to make it 4-1. However, Odessa's Nicholas Puricelli managed to sneak in a late goal with just 11 seconds left on the clock, closing the gap to 4-2. The period was also marked by a fight between Jacob Guille and Trevor Joseph, both receiving penalties and game misconducts for a staged fight. The shot count at the end of the period stood at 22-17 in favor of the Ice Wolves.

The third period was a test of resilience for the Ice Wolves as they faced a relentless Odessa comeback. Despite being down to five defensemen, New Mexico held their ground, maintaining a two-goal lead for most of the period. Odessa pulled their goalie for a six-on-four advantage but only managed to score once, bringing the score to 4-3 with just over a minute left. The Ice Wolves' defense and goaltender Connor Roff stood firm, ensuring a tight victory. New Mexico Ice Wolves emerged victorious with a final score of 4-3. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







