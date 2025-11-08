Maryland Suffers First Home Loss of Season to New Jersey

Published on November 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears looked to bounce back after a tough 6-3 loss to Danbury the previous Saturday. However, the offense couldn't get going, and the visiting New Jersey Titans took advantage and were able to beat the Black Bears 4-1. This is the first time this season that Maryland has lost back-to-back games.

Titans' forward Kristofers Krumins cashed in on a two-on-one opportunity early in the first period to make it 1-0 New Jersey. In the second period, Titans' forward Owen Leahy drove the net and was initially stopped by Maryland goaltender Dom Gatto. New Jersey forward Niklas Doumas swooped in and buried the rebound to make the score 2-0. The third period saw a physical start, with Maryland captain Owen Drury dropping Titans' forward Ryder O'Neil in a fight. Later in the frame, New Jersey forward Arseniy Zhharikov ripped a shot top right corner past Gatto to make the score 3-0. Black Bears' forward Jaden Sikura responded for Maryland, beating Titans' goalie Tyler Rounds under the glove to make it 3-1. Despite a strong push by the Black Bears, they wouldn't beat Rounds again. Doumas would score his second of the game into the empty net to make the final score 4-1. Gatto made saves in the loss.

Maryland and New Jersey won't have to wait long to get back at it, as they take the ice Saturday, November 8th, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







