Maryland Uses Quick Start to Down Rebels 3-0

Published on December 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears entered Tuesday morning's contest hoping to continue their seven game win streak, where they've outscored opponents 42-13, as they took on the Philadelphia Rebels. And thanks to the two first period goals and 15 saves from Ryan Denes, the Black Bears did were able to extend their win streak to eight with a 3-0 win over Philadelphia.

Forward Harrison Smith got the scoring started for Maryland in the first period, taking a pass from behind the net from forward Tanner Duncan in the slot and snapping a shot to the far side past the blocker of Rebels' goaltender Ilja Nikitins to make it 1-0. With 1:16 to go in the first period, defenseman Anthony Pelliteri let a wrist shot go from the far point that went off the near post and into the net for a 2-0 lead. The scoring was silent until 39 seconds left in the game when forward Jaden Sikura put the game on ice for the Black Bears with an empty net goal to make the final score 3-0. The shutout win was Denes' third shutout of the season.

Maryland won't have to wait long to take the ice again. The Black Bears will host the Elmira Aviators on Friday, December 5th, at 7:30 p.m. ET to kick off the final home series of 2025. All games can be streamed on NATV.







