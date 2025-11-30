Maryland Dominates Danbury Again in 8-4 Win

Published on November 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears set a franchise record Friday night for the largest margin of victory in a win, in a 9-2 drubbing of the Danbury Hat Tricks. This game also saw Maryland match their franchise record for most goals in a single game with nine. The two teams took the ice again Saturday night, and once again, Maryland dominated offensively in an 8-4 win that saw both teams combine for 204 penalty minutes.

The Hat Tricks got the scoring with goals from forward Kai Elkie and defenseman Gavin O'Hara to make it 2-0 Danbury early. However, Maryland goaltender Dom Gatto made a big stop on Hat Tricks forward Ben Dempster and turned the momentum in the Black Bears' favor. Forward Brady Anes got the scoring started for Maryland with a wrist shot from the point to make it 2-1. Defenseman Victor Mannebratt then let a one-time slap shot go that beat Danbury goaltender Parker Stockseth to tie the game at 2-2.

The Black Bears opened up the scoring in the second period with a perfect passing play that saw defenseman Anthony Pellitteri and Trey Hinton complete a tic-tac-toe passing play to defenseman Daniel Johnson for a 3-2 lead. Forwards Jaden Sikura and Ryan Franks added to the lead to make it 5-2 when a brawl broke out. This led to a goal fight at center ice between Dom Gatto and Parker Stockseth that ended both of their nights. Jon Dukaric came in for Danbury, and Ryan Denes came in for Maryland for goalie changes. The Hat Tricks found themselves shorthanded again, leading to a goal from Liam Doherty to make it 6-2. The Hat Tricks cut into the lead with a goal from Patrik Ula to make it 6-3, but Hinton responded with a power play goal to make it 7-3. Danbury forward Jeremy Sprung scored to make it 7-4 on the power play before Maryland forward Harrison Smith ended the game with an empty net goal for an 8-4 final.

The Black Bears take the ice on Tuesday, December 2nd, against the Philadelphia Rebels with puck drop set for 11 a.m. at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







