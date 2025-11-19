Black Bears Look to Topple Mountain Kings

Published on November 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

This past weekend was another show of strength and success for Maryland, as they swept their rival Maine Nordiques for the second time this season. The pair of wins also saw the Black Bears complete their sixth weekend sweep on the season. With Maryland white hot as they continue to sit atop the East Division in first place with an 18-3-2 record and 38 points, they look to keep the train rolling. This weekend they visit the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, who have a 7-10-3 record and 17 points, placing tenth in the division.

The Black Bears moved to 4-0-0 against the Maine Nordiques this season, with all games being played on the road. This past Friday afternoon saw a close game get blown wide open by Maryland in the third period. The Black Bears got the scoring started in the first with a power play goal from forward Ryan Franks to make it 1-0. Despite Maine responding in the second period, forward Harrsion Smith scored Maryland's second power play goal of the game to make it 2-1. The Nordiques tied the game at 2-2 early in the third before the Black Bears turned on the heat. Defenseman Liam Doherty regained the lead for Maryland, followed by forward Logan Deuling scored a rebound goal just 33 seconds later to make the score 4-2. Defenseman Jonathan Lanza scored on the power play in the game's final minutes to ice a 5-2 win for the Black Bears. Goaltender Ryan Denes made 21 saves in the win for Maryland. The Black Bears took a close game the following night by the score of 3-2. Forwards Brady Anes and Jaden Sikura put Maryland up 2-0 in the second period. Maine would get a goal back before Franks scored his second goal of the weekend to make it 3-1 before the end of the second period. The third period saw the Nordiques get another goal to inch closer, but they would fail and lose to the Black Bears 3-2. Denes put on another stellar performance with 31 saves.

New Hampshire has had it rough as of late, losing its last three games. This includes losing a pair of games this past weekend to the Rochester Jr. Americans. Game one was started by the Jr. Americans, who scored the game's first three goals and held a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. Mountain Kings' forward Alex Gelhar and defenseman Joey Sylvester were able to bring New Hampshire back into the game with a pair of third period goals to make the score 3-2. However, they would not be able to complete the comeback, as Rochester would ice the game with an empty net goal and a 4-2 win. Game two was never close, as the Jr. Americans held a 5-0 lead heading into the third period. The Mountain Kings broke up the shutout in the third with a goal from defenseman Thomas Quast, but ultimately lost the game 5-1.

This will be the second set of games between the two teams, with Maryland sweeping New Hampshire back in October at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. Tanner Duncan scored twice for Maryland in a 4-1 game one before scoring the game-winning goal in the shootout the following night in a 4-3 Black Bears' win.

Players to Watch:

Liam Doherty (D, MYD): Doherty was this past week's Raising Cane's Player of the Week for his performance this past weekend against Maine, recording a goal and an assist. He is riding a five game point streak that has seen him put up two goals and three assists in those five games. Along with this, he has done a stellar job breaking up plays in the defensive zone.

Thomas Quast (D, NWH): Despite being a defenseman, Quast currently leads the Mountain Kings in points with 14. Over the past two seasons, he has played well against the Black Bears, scoring a goal and five assists in eight career games against Maryland.

Maryland and New Hampshire will face off on Friday, November 21st, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, November 22nd, at 6:00 p.m. ET, with both games being played at Delta Dental Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







