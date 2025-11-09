Black Bears Punish Titans in 4-0 Win

Published on November 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After a rough 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Friday night, Maryland looked to bounce back in the rematch Saturday night. And thanks to a three goal second period and 17 saves from Ryan Denes, the Black Bears were able to redeem themselves with a 4-0 win.

Scoring started in the second period, as Maryland rattled off three power play goals for a 3-0 lead through forty minutes. The first came from a deflection off the stick of forward Josh Frenette, who deflected the puck down below the blocker of Titans' goaltender Andrei Nikolaev to make it 1-0. Less than five minutes later, it was forward Trey Hinton elevating a Liam Doherty shot over the right pad of Nikolaev for a 2-0 lead. With under a minute to go in the second, forward Harrison Smith slid the puck across to the far side of the slot to Tanner Duncan who slammed the puck into the empty net for a 3-0 lead. In the third period, New Jersey switched goaltenders, putting Tyler Rounds in place of Nikolaev. Forward Ryan Franks welcomed him less than a minute in with a wrist shot goal which trickled under the left arm of rounds and in to make it 4-0, a score that would hold up as final.

Maryland takes the road next weekend against the Maine Nordiques. The games will take place on Friday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, November 15th, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Norway Savings Bank Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







