Maryland Looks to Start New Streak against Danbury

Published on November 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

All good things must come to an end, including the Maryland Black Bears' 10 game win streak, which was snapped in a 6-5 overtime loss Tuesday night to the New Jersey Titans. However, the Black Bears were able to keep its point streak going, extending it to 16 games after dropping the season opener to Rochester 3-1. The now 14-1-2 East Division leading Maryland Black Bears once again hit the road this weekend for a series with the Danbury Hat Tricks, who are 7-6-3 and sit fifth in the division.

Maryland was involved in a high scoring game in Middletown, NJ, on Tuesday night that they ultimately dropped in a 6-5 overtime loss that saw the teams combine for seven power play goals. Forward Aidan Petroff started the scoring for Maryland in the first period before New Jersey responded with a goal from forward Tate Pecknold to see the score at 1-1 after one period. Ryan Franks regained the lead for Maryland before a parade to the penalty box commenced for the Black Bears, leading to power play goals from Titans' defenseman Ty Creech and forward Arseniy Zharikov to give New Jersey a 3-2 lead. However, the Titans also got into penalty trouble, leading to Maryland forward Tanner Duncan scoring two power play goals in the final 80 seconds of the second period to gain a 4-3 advantage heading into the intermission. New Jersey tied the game in the early stages of the third period with a goal from forward Nikolas Doumas to make it 4-4. Later in the period, Titans' forward Owen Leahy scored the team's third power play goal of the game for a 5-4 New Jersey lead. The Black Bears returned the favor less than two minutes later with a power play goal from forward Josh Frenette to see the score at 5-5, a score that would hold after regulation time. In overtime, Maryland got into more penalty trouble and the Titans converted with a shot from defenseman Blake Jones to secure a 6-5 win for New Jersey. Maryland goalie Dom Gatto made 17 saves in the loss.

Danbury is in the midst of a four game losing streak, most recently being swept in a two game series with the Elmira Aviators. In the first game, the Hat Tricks battled back from a two goal deficit, with forwards Kai Elkie and Matt Dabrowski scoring to tie the game 2-2. However, Elmira would respond with the next two goals for a 4-2 lead. Danbury didn't give up, and defenseman Rhys Medved got the Hat Tricks back to within one with 21 seconds left, but it was too little too late, and Danbury fell 4-3. The next game was simply not the Hat Tricks' night, as they fell behind 3-0 quickly. Forwards Will Kerr and Ben Dempster got second period goals to reduce the deficit for one, but a four goal third period by the Aviators sealed the Hat Tricks' fate and a 7-2 loss for Danbury.

This will be Maryland and Danbury's first meeting this season. Last season, the Black Bears won the season series 4-0-2 outscoring the Hat Tricks 20-12.

Players to Watch:

Josh Frenette (F, MYD): After recording 11 goals and 26 points in 62 games last season, Frenette is on pace to shatter his totals from last season. His seven goals and 20 points have him ranked third on the team in each category as he has helped spark Maryland's offense. He is currently on a two game goal streak and overall has scored five goals in his last five games.

Kai Elkie (F, DAN): Elkie was traded to the Danbury Hat Tricks last season from the Elmira Aviators and made an immediate impact, recording 32 points in 33 games last season. He continued his stellar play to start this season, recording 18 points in 16 games, leading Danbury in points.

Maryland and Danbury will face off on Saturday, November 1st, at 3 p.m. ET, and Sunday, November 2nd, at 5 p.m. ET at Danbury Ice Arena.







