Maryland Heads to Johnstown as Top Two East Division Teams Clash

Published on October 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Optimism is high in Maryland as the Black Bears brought out the brooms against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, sweeping the two-game weekend set to increase the team's win streak to five games. This weekend will prove to be a tough task, as the East Division's top two teams face off in Johnstown, PA. The Black Bears head into the weekend with a 9-1-1 record and 19 points, good for first in the East, while the Tomahawks sport a 7-2-2 record with 16 points and second in the East.

Black Bear forwards Tanner Duncan and Brayden Wade started the scoring in game one against New Hampshire by tallying less than two minutes apart from each other for an early 2-0 lead in the first period. While New Hampshire did score before the end of the first period to make it 2-1, Duncan returned the favor with a shorthanded goal in the second period. Maryland defenseman Daniel Johnson recorded his first goal of the season minutes later to make it 4-1, and the Black Bears' defense took it from there, securing a 4-1 win. Goaltender Dom Gatto made 17 saves in the win.

Game two was a more back-and-forth contest, with forwards Jaden Sikura and Mate Tardi scoring for the Black Bears, countering New Hampshire's lone first-period tally for a 2-1 lead. The Mountain Kings would tie the game in the second before Tardi regained the lead for Maryland with 5:30 to go in the second period. The score would remain 3-2 until seven seconds left in regulation, when New Hampshire tied the game at 3-3. The game went to a shootout where goaltender Ryan Denes saved on all three shots he saw, and Duncan scored on his attempt which secured the Black Bears a 4-3 win. Denes made 18 saves.

Johnstown's series with Rochester was nothing short of bizarre. Game one saw the Tomahawks dominate the Jr. Americans 7-0, with six different skaters scoring for Johnstown. This was highlighted by three-point nights from forwards Nick Jarmain, Emerson Marshall, and Shane Tronoski. Goaltender Zach Ferris made 35 saves for the shutout win. In game two, the script flipped. Despite two goals from Jarmain and an additional goal from forward Charlie Zetterkvist, Rochester trounced Johnstown 12-3, scoring four goals in the first period, five in the second period, and three in the third period-the 12 goals against matched the total goals allowed by the Tomahawks in the past six games.

This is the first meeting this season between these two teams. Johnstown and Maryland faced off eight times last season, with the Black Bears going 3-4-1 against the Tomahawks. Johnstown is led by Nick Jarmain, whose 12 goals lead the NAHL. He is also tied for most points in the NAHL with Maryland forward Harrison Smith, both of whom have 20.

Players to Watch:

Tanner Duncan (F, MYD): Duncan made some Maryland Black Bears history last weekend, being the first player to be named first star of the game in back-to-back games on the same weekend. It's easy to see why, as his two goals and assist proved to be crucial to the team's success against New Hampshire. Not to mention, he also scored the shootout game-winning goal in Saturday's contest. Duncan has three goals and five points in his last four games.

Emerson Marshall (F, MYD): Marshall is another example of a change of scenery allowing a player to thrive. After scoring four goals and 12 points in 59 games with the Lone Star Brahmas last season, he has shattered all of his career highs from the previous season in just 11 games, scoring eight goals and nine assists for 17 points thus far. Marshall has five multi-point games this season.

Maryland and Johnstown will take the ice at 1st Summit Arena on Friday, October 17th, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, October 18th, at 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







