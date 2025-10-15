Wilderness Add to Coaching Staff

Published on October 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







A new face will soon be behind the Minnesota Wilderness bench.

The team announced today that it has hired Steve Dougherty as an assistant coach.

A native of Stroudsburg, NJ, Dougherty spent the last three seasons on the Chippewa Steel's coaching staff. Through his tenure in Chippewa Falls, WI, he helped guide the Steel to two appearances in the Robertson Cup playoffs - in 2023, which was the club's first ever post-season, and again in 2025. Dougherty was an assistant coach during his first two seasons with Chippewa, before being promoted to associate head coach last season.

Dougherty was named Chippewa's head coach before the start of this season, but parted ways with the team after five games.

Dougherty joins a Wilderness coaching staff that includes head coach Zach Stepan and assistant Craig Larson.

Coincidentally, Dougherty's old squad will be in town this weekend. The Wilderness host the Steel in a 2-game series Friday and Saturday nights at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.