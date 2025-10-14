Dziver Claims Midwest Star of the Week Honors

Published on October 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







There is no reason for the Minnesota Wilderness to shiver, thanks in part to Noah Dziver.

Today, the NAHL named the Wilderness forward the Midwest Division's first star for its Bauer Star of the Week awards for last weekend. Versus the Anchorage Wolverines, Dziver posted four goals and three assists, in leading Minnesota to a 3-game sweep.

Dziver becomes the second Wilderness to be named first star of the week this season, joining Talan Blanck for his performance vs. Springfield Sept. 12-13.

Read more on Dziver's selection on the NAHL site.

Along with leading the Wilderness in scoring, Dziver's 19 points is currently third in the NAHL. His performance last weekend was an encore to his work on Oct. 3-4 in Kenai River, where he produced six points, with 3 goals and 3 assists.

Also honored by the league is Dziver's teammate Zach Homer. Homer was named the Midwest Division's 2nd star of the week after generating three goals and three assists in the 3-game series at Anchorage.

Dziver and Homer are tied for the Wilderness lead in goal scoring with 8.

Minnesota returns home this weekend. The Wilderness play host to the Chippewa Steel in a 2-game set Oct. 17-18.







