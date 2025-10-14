Hat Tricks and Rebels Wrap up Three-Game Series

Published on October 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks close out their three-game set with the Philadelphia Rebels this afternoon in a 1:30 PM matinee at the Danbury Ice Arena. It's $2 Tuesday - all tickets are just $2, and hot dogs are only $2 each! Come enjoy affordable fun and hot action on ice as the Tricks look to complete the sweep.

Series Recap

The Hat Tricks have taken the first two games of the series by a combined score of 5-3, earning a 2-1 win Friday in Sewell, NJ, and a 3-2 victory Saturday in Danbury.

For Philadelphia, Johnny Conlin, Ryan Bunting, and Drew Belleson provided the offense over the weekend, while the Rebels' goaltenders combined for a .923 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average.

Danbury's attack was led by Parker Deschene, who netted two goals, along with tallies from Tanner Terranova, Luke Melnik, and Matt Shpungin. The Hat Tricks were 2-for-4 (50%) on the power play, and goaltender Jon Dukaric impressed with a .954 save percentage and 1.50 goals-against average over both games.

The two clubs won't meet again until December 9 in Danbury, followed by another home-and-home set on February 20-21.

Philadelphia Rebels Overview

Philadelphia sits sixth in the East Division with a 5-5-0-1 record (11 points, 16th overall). Despite being swept by Danbury this past weekend, the Rebels have won five of their last ten games and remain competitive in divisional play.

The Rebels have scored 34 goals (11th in the league) while allowing 35 (9th most). Their special teams have been uneven - converting 7.14% on the power play and killing off 81.13% of penalties.

Ryan Bunting and Johnny Conlin lead the team with six goals apiece, while Conlin also tops the roster with 13 points. Brayton Frick leads with two game-winners, and Alex Lunski and Bunting share a team-best +5 rating. Conlin also leads in penalty minutes with 28.

In goal, the Rebels' tandem has combined for a 3.10 GAA and .897 save percentage. Ilja Nikitian leads the way with four wins, a 2.60 GAA, and a .911 save percentage.

Danbury Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the day fourth in the East Division with a 6-3-1-1 record (14 points, 7th overall). The Hat Tricks have won two straight, three of their last five, and six of their last ten.

The Tricks have scored 32 goals (13th in the league) while allowing 29 (23rd fewest). Their special teams have been sharp, converting 12.5% on the power play and boasting an 87.88% penalty kill - one of the stronger marks in the division.

Kai Elkie leads the team in points with 12 (3G, 9A), while Deschene tops the goal chart with five. Luke Melnik leads with two game-winning goals, and both Ludovick Gauvin and Gavin O'Hara hold team-best +4 ratings. Josh Williams leads the club in penalty minutes with 36.

Between the pipes, the Hat Tricks' goaltending duo has combined for a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage. Jon Dukaric owns four wins, while Luke Brassil has a .924 save percentage, a 2.00 GAA, and the team's lone shutout.

Following today's matchup, Danbury will hit the road for a two-game set in Canton, MA, against the Northeast Generals this Friday and Saturday.







