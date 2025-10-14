Dukaric Named NAHL's East Division's Star of the Week

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The North American Hockey League announced its Bauer Hockey Divisional Stars of the Week for week ending October 12 and Hat Tricks netminder Jon Dukaric was named the East Division's Star of the Week.

Dukaric played in both games during this past weekend's sweep of the Philadelphia Rebels posting a .954 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. In Friday's 2 - 1 win, the Ljubljana, Slovenia native stopped 24 of 25 shots and then turned aside 39 of 41 in Saturday's 3 - 2 win.

"Jon was stellar in net" stated Tricks head coach and general manager Lenny Caglianone. "He provided us consistency throughout the weekend, and his maturity allowed us to weather the storm at times. He continues to grow each game and has become a dangerous force in net" concluded Caglianone.

On the season, Dukaric has a 4-2-0-1 record posting a 2.82 goals against average and .916 save percentage.







