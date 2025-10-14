Warriors Announce Captains for 2025-26 Season

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors and Head Coach Mick Berge have announced their captains for the 2025-26 team. The Warriors will have two captains, Defenseman Ethan Gonyeau, and Defenseman Joseph Luger. Additionally, the Warriors will have three assistant captains, Forward Ben Likness, Forward Joey DeRosa, and Goalie Billy Stuski. Each member will display the letter of "C", for Captain, or "A", for Assistant Captain on the sweater for games going forward. Below is an excerpt on each player.

Captain #15 Ethan Gonyeau: Gonyeau hails from Flower Mound, TX and is in his second year with the Warriors. An '06 defenseman, Ethan quickly gained the trust of his teammates through his leadership on and off the ice. Already this season, Gonyeau has 8 points in 11 games played. This weekend versus Amarillo will be his 52nd game in a Warrior jersey and 91st in junior hockey.

Captain #2 Joseph Luger: Joseph is an '05 from Woodbury, Minnesota. He started his NAHL career last season with the Watertown Shamrocks, and was traded to Oklahoma early on in the year. One of the biggest guys on the ice at 6'4, Luger serves a strong purpose as both a point-scorer, defensive strongman, and enforcer when things get chippy. With several big time fights under his belt, Joseph isn't just respected around the locker room, but the league as well. Luger will be making his 51st appearance for the Warriors this weekend, and 63rd in the NAHL.

Assistant Captain #17 Ben Likness: Ben comes from Fargo, North Dakota and is one of the more prolific forwards in the North American Hockey League. Already with six goals and two assists just eleven games in, Ben has built a foundation of providing consistently strong offense for his team. As an '06 too, Ben has the opportunity to be a leader for Oklahoma for a long time forward. This weekend will be game numbers 53 and 54 in a Warrior sweater for him, and 57/58 in the NAHL.

Assistant Captain #10 Joey DeRosa: Chicago native Joey DeRosa is in his second year in the NAHL and has easily been a fan-favorite. A critical piece of building the team's culture, Joey is a strong leader in the locker room for the Warriors. With 5 points in 10 games, DeRosa provides a spark for Oklahoma every time he touches the ice. Also an '06, DeRosa is set to be a major leader of the Warriors for the future. This weekend will be games 64 and 65 for Joey with Oklahoma, where he started his NAHL career.

Assistant Captain #1 Billy Stuski: Our final member of the captaincy is Philadelphia born and raised, Billy Stuski. The longest tenured member of the Warriors, this is Stuski's 3rd season with Oklahoma. A season veteran, Billy makes a terrific choice for the "A" as Stuski is a major voice in the Warriors locker room. Whether it is in between the pipes or off the ice, players know they are going to always get Billy's best. This weekend has the potential to mark Stuski's 51st start in net for Oklahoma, where he has spent his entire NAHL career.







