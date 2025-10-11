Brahmas Take Game 1 vs Oklahoma in 6-2 Affair

Published on October 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors were defeated 6-2 by the Lone Star Brahmas on Friday night at the Nytex Sports Centre. Oklahoma would score first, thanks to AJ Iwinski's (2) nifty play on a turnover from the Brahma netminder. However, it was short-lived as Lone Star would answer back with three straight 1st period goals and take a commanding 3-1 lead into intermission. The Brahmas also had 20 shots in the first compared to Oklahoma's 6. The second period was the best of the night for the Warriors. They outshot Lone Star 12-8 in the period and matched in goals 1-1 during the 20 minute frame. The tally for Oklahoma came from Jaxson Kaebel (1), who scored the first of his career in the NAHL, on a beautiful play after a face-off. After 40 minutes, the score was 4-2 LSB. Entering the final frame, the Warriors had a decisive penalty kill to begin the 3rd. Unfortunately, with 30 seconds left, the Brahmas would score and bring their lead up to three. A few moments later, a broken play allowed the Brahmas to tack on one more and make it the game's final score, 6-2. The Warriors mustered just 4 shots in the 3rd.

Oklahoma now turns their eyes to tomorrow's matchup, a new chance to attack this talented Brahma squad. It will be a Red River Rivalry extravaganza as the Warriors will follow the College Football Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma vs Texas. Puck drop is set for 7:30, and we will have coverage as always, on NATV and audio only on Youtube.

