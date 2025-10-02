Warriors Make Trade with St. Cloud Norsemen

Published on October 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have traded (F) Riley Fast to the St. Cloud Norsemen in exchange for a 2025-26 tender. Fast was acquired by Oklahoma, from Maryland, last year towards the end of the season and made an immediate impact. In 16 games, he tallied 9 points with 5 goals and 4 assists. So far through his 2025-26 campaign, Fast has played in 5 games and totaled two points. Considered an impactful voice in the locker room, Riley will certainly be missed here in Oklahoma. The Warriors wish him nothing but the best as he continues his career in St. Cloud.

Thank you, Riley!







