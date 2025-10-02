Weekend Preview: Hat Tricks at Mountain Kings - October 3 & 4

Published on October 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road for the first time this season (outside of the Blaine Showcase) as they travel to New Hampshire to take on the Mountain Kings at Delta Dental Arena in Hooksett. The two-game series begins Friday at 7:00 PM, with a 5:00 PM puck drop scheduled for Saturday.

Series History

This weekend marks the first of three matchups between the two clubs this year. After this trip, the final two meetings will be played in Danbury on December 5-6 and February 13-14. Last season, the Hat Tricks and Mountain Kings split their six-game series, each winning three and tallying 28 goals apiece. Two of Danbury's victories came on the road.

Mountain Kings Outlook

New Hampshire enters the weekend sixth in the East Division with a 4-3-0-0 record (8 points). They dropped their most recent contest, 4-3 to Kenai River at the NAHL Showcase, finishing the event 1-2. The Mountain Kings have scored 20 goals (13th in the league) and allowed 19 (15th). Their power play is clicking at 15.15% (6th in division), while the penalty kill sits at 80% (8th).

Offensively, Benjamin Tauscher (4 goals, 1 assist) and Alexander Duhon (1 goal, 4 assists) lead the way with five points each. Tauscher tops the team in goals, while Cael Knutson holds the best plus/minus rating at +2.

In net, Gavin Weeks owns a .911 save percentage and two wins, while William Lubimov carries the lowest goals-against average at 2.27. Collectively, New Hampshire's goaltenders have a 2.71 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Hat Tricks Outlook

Danbury sits in eighth place in the East Division with a 3-3-0-1 record (7 points). They're coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Minnesota at the Showcase, where they went 1-1-0-1. The Hat Tricks have scored 20 goals (15th in the league) and allowed 22 (26th). The power play has converted just 6.90% of its chances (9th in division), but the penalty kill has been strong at 86.36% (3rd).

Kai Elkie leads Danbury with eight points, while both he and Matt Shpungin share the team lead in goals (3). Three different players have netted game-winners, and Evan Regan and Gavin O'Hara pace the team at +3. Josh Williams leads in penalty minutes with 21.

Between the pipes, the Hat Tricks' tandem has combined for a 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage. Jon Dukaric leads in wins (2), while Luke Brassil has posted a .932 save percentage and a 2.03 GAA.

Looking Ahead

Following this series, the Hat Tricks face the Philadelphia Rebels in a home-and-home set next weekend.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.