Hat Tricks Host Rebels in Tuesday Matinee

Published on December 9, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks welcome the Philadelphia Rebels to the Danbury Ice Arena today for a 1:30PM matinee, marking game three of their five-game homestand. It's $2 Tuesday, meaning tickets, hot dogs, and draft beers are all just $2.

Rebels vs. Hat Tricks: Series Snapshot

Today marks the fourth of six meetings between the teams, with a home-and-home set awaiting in February. While Danbury has taken all three matchups to date by a combined 8-5 margin, every game has been a one-goal battle-underscoring just how tight this series has been.

For Philadelphia, Johnny Conlin (2g) and Mikey Conlon (2a) lead the way with two points apiece against Danbury. The Rebels' power play sits at 29% (2-for-7) in the series, while their goaltending duo has combined for a 2.74 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Danbury's attack has been paced by Tanner Terranova (2g, 1a) and Ryan Lukko (3a), each with three points in the season series. The Hat Tricks' power play is 2-for-10 (20%), and goaltender Jon Dukaric has been outstanding-starting all three games with a 1.67 GAA and .947 save percentage.

Rebels Overview

Philadelphia enters the day in eighth place in the East Division at 11-14-1-4 (27 points), coming off a pair of tight losses to Northeast. The Rebels have won three of their past five games and four of their last ten.Themes 0

Offensively, the Rebels have scored 77 goals (23rd), while allowing 87 (14th most). Their power play ranks last in the NAHL at 10.71%, while the penalty kill sits middle-of-the-pack at 79.05%. They've produced 12 power-play goals and four short-handed tallies this season.

Player leaders include:

Charlie Spencer - 26 pts (8g, 18a)

Alex Lunski - team-high 10 goals

Marshall Swanson - +9 rating

Broxton Ingle - 60 penalty minutes

In net, Philadelphia's goalies combine for a 2.74 GAA and .914 save percentage, with Ilja Nikitins leading in wins (7), GAA (2.50), and save percentage (.920).

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury sits one spot above Philadelphia in seventh place at 12-12-1-2 (27 points) and is coming off a dominant weekend sweep of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings (5-1, 8-0). The Hat Tricks have won two of their last five and five of their last ten.

Danbury has scored 91 goals (14th), allowed 93 (8th most), and carries a 17.00% power play (30th) with a 79.61% penalty kill (13th). They've registered 17 power-play goals and five short-handed goals on the year.

Team leaders include:

Kai Elkie - 26 pts (8g, 18a)

Matt Shpungin - team-high 10 goals

Austin Michaud - 2 game-winning goals

Gavin O'Hara - +8 rating

Willem Kerr - 67 penalty minutes

In goal, Danbury's tandem holds a 3.23 GAA and .894 save percentage, with Dukaric leading the way in wins (9), save percentage (.905), and goals-against average (3.01).







North American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

Hat Tricks Host Rebels in Tuesday Matinee - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.