Be a Buddy, Not a Bully

Published on October 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







Be a Buddy, Not a Bully - Join Us on Saturday, October 11!

We're proud to host our annual Be a Buddy, Not a Bully event on Saturday, October 11 at the Outpost Ice Arenas! The event will run from 3:30-5:00 PM during public skate, and your skate rental is free with admission. Check out the public skating schedule here.

Everyone is welcome-whether you're a seasoned skater or stepping onto the ice for the first time. Lace up your skates and spend the afternoon with the NAHL Ice Wolves. Not sure how to skate? No problem! Pair up with an Ice Wolves buddy, learn a few new skills, and maybe even make a new friend along the way.

This special event is part of National Bullying Prevention Month, and we invite our community to come together to spread kindness, build connections, and take a stand against bullying.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.