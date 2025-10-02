Rage Report: One Week Until Home Opener

The 2025-26 Wolverines home season kicks off next Thursday, October 9th at Sullivan Arena! Be there for the 7:30 PM puck drop as your Anchorage Wolverines take on the Minnesota Wilderness.

Arrive early, skip the lines, grab your seats and get ready for an unforgettable home opener.

Here's what's new this season

Lower Bowl = Reserved Seating

Every seat in the lower bowl is now reserved! Pick your exact seat when buying season or single-game tickets (the VIP section remains exclusive to sponsors).

Upper Bowl = General Admission

The upper sections on both wet and dry sides are open seating. Grab any spot at a discounted price and catch the action from above.

Season Ticket Holders

Lanyards are no longer in use. Your physical ticket or e-ticket is now your key into Sullivan Arena.

Single Game Ticket Prices

Premium Reserved: $20

Reserved: $15

Military / Senior / Children: $9.99

General Admission (GA): $9.99

Military / Senior / Children: $7.50

Don't wait, secure your tickets now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com and be part of the energy at puck drop!

While we wait for the home opener, there's still Wolverines hockey to catch!

This Friday and Saturday, your Wolverines face the Janesville Jets for the first time this season.

Join us at Dave & Buster's both days for the official Wolverines Watch Party! Puck drops at 4:05 PM, don't miss it!

Due to shipping delays, The Den will officially open on Thursday, October 9th at 6:30 PM, when doors open for the home opener.

Our online store will go live once next weekend's games wrap up. Regular store hours will be announced after opening weekend.

Thank you for your patience, we can't wait to get Wolverines gear in your hands!







