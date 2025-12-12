Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Windigo

The Wolverines hit the ice today after a two-and-a-half week break from competition.

It's the teams' first trip to the Windigo's brand new home in Brookfield, WI, just 20 minutes outside Milwaukee, following their relocation from Eagle River.

The Windigo enter the matchup sitting second in the Midwest with 33 points, while your Wolverines, with two games in hand, are climbing and currently sit sixth in the standings.

Puck drops at 4:30 AKST at the Ponds of Brookfield. Catch all the action live on NAHLtv.com!







