Brahmas Down Ice Wolves, 2-1

Published on December 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Lonestar Brahmas defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 2-1 on Friday December 12. Tyler Hess scored his first NAHL goal to open the scoring in the game 6:53 into the opening period. The Brahmas would answer back with a powerplay goal from Christian Venticinque to tie the game at one after the first period. The Brahmas would score the lone goal in the second period when Nolan Wildfong would score his first NAHL goal for the 2-1 lead. Conner Roff and Nicolas Rempel would stand strong the rest of the game. The teams play again Saturday, December 13 at 7:30CT/6:30MT you can watch all of the action on NATV by selecting the away audio.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.