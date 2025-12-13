IceRays' Win Streak Snapped in Amarillo, 3-2, Friday Night

Published on December 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (12-12-2) saw their five-game winning streak snapped Friday night, falling just short in a 3-2 loss to the Amarillo Wranglers (12-12-1) at the Budweiser Bullpen.

Corpus Christi set the tempo early, firing shots from all angles and applying sustained pressure on Wranglers goaltender Charles-Antoine Girard. The effort paid off midway through the opening period when Johnny Maruna connected with Jonathon Pylypuik, who blasted a one-timer past Girard to give the IceRays a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Pylypuik's first career tally in the NAHL. Despite continued pressure, Corpus Christi was unable to extend the lead on the power play that followed. Amarillo capitalized as Ty Izadi buried a one-timer from the slot to tie the game 1-1 just before the intermission.

The Wranglers controlled much of the second period, aided by three Corpus Christi penalties that put them on the man-advantage. Amarillo generated eight shots across the three power plays, but IceRays netminder Xander Miceli stood tall to keep the game even. It was a lackluster frame for Corpus Christi, which struggled to stay out of the penalty box but held firm defensively, sending the game into the second intermission tied at 1-1.

A sluggish start to the third period opened the door for Amarillo, and the Wranglers took full advantage. Just over five minutes in, Sam Hegarty found Daniel Rassega on the back door for a tap-in to give Amarillo its first lead of the night. Three minutes later, Izadi struck again for his second goal of the game, extending the Wranglers lead to 3-1.

With more than 15 minutes remaining, the IceRays mounted a determined comeback attempt. Trailing by two late, Corpus Christi pulled Miceli for the extra attacker and cut the deficit to one when a bounce deflected off the body of Easton Swift and into the net. The IceRays pushed hard in the final moments, but Girard turned aside every chance as Amarillo held on for the 3-2 win in the series opener.

