IceRays Force Series Split with Amarillo Taking Finale, 4-1

Published on December 13, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (13-12-2) bounced back Saturday night to force a series split with the Amarillo Wranglers (12-13-1), earning a 4-1 victory. Goaltender Griffin Davis, making his IceRays debut, secured his first career NAHL win.

The opening period was dominated by defense and goaltending, as neither team could break through in the first frame. Davis settled in nicely and turned aside eight shots to start the night. The IceRays usually crisp power play came up empty on its first two opportunities, but the penalty kill stood tall against Amarillo to keep the game scoreless heading into intermission.

Both teams turned up the pace after the break, but the game remained deadlocked midway through the contest. It took more than 33 minutes of action before Chase Nehring found Jack Mackenzie, who broke the tie with his fourth goal of the season to give the IceRays a 1-0 lead. Amarillo responded on Teddy Bear Toss Night, as Ty Izadi sent leading scorer Daniel Rassega in alone on a breakaway nine minutes later to tie the game at 1-1. Corpus Christi wasted little time regaining the lead, striking on the power play as Andrej Paricka scored off a set play to make it 2-1 before the end of the period. Easton Swift and Justin Thibault picked up the assists on Paricka's eighth goal of the season.

Davis shut the door the rest of the way as Corpus Christi executed its game plan in the final 20 minutes. Still nursing a one-goal lead midway through the third, the IceRays gained some breathing room on the power play when Chayse Laurie scored his first career NAHL goal just 10 seconds into the man advantage. It marks the fourth time this season the IceRays scored multiple power play goals in a game. Davis stopped 10 of the 27 shots he faced in the third period to slam the door on a Wranglers comeback. IceRays captain Marc-Alexandre Richard added an empty-net goal late to seal a 4-1 victory and a 4-1 road trip through the Texas Panhandle.

