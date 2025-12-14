Rhinos Top Bugs in OT for Series Split

The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-9-6) couldn't hold three leads in the game and dropped a 5-4 OT decision to the El Paso Rhinos at the El Paso County Event Center Saturday night.

SHV got a quick pair of goals w/ rifling shots from Jonah Jasser and Johnny Berndt to give the Bugs the early 2-0 lead at 4:42 and 6:44 of the opening frame. ELP got one back a few mins later to cut it to 2-1.

After the Rhinos tied it 2-2, the Bugs regained the lead in the 2nd as Duke Ehrhard rifled home his third goal of the series from the RW circle to make it 3-2. Once ELP evened the score again, it was Jeremiah Roberts in the slot gunning home his second goal as a Bug to push SHV on top to 4-3. The Rhinos would respond again w/ a tally late in the period to make it 4-4.

The game stayed tied 4-4 until 4:28 into OT when Chase Nyitray shot in the GW goal to lift the Rhinos to a 5-4 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs will return home to close out the month of December as they'll host a two-game series against their arch-rival in the Lone Star Brahmas. Game one will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







