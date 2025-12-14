Rhinos Top Bugs in OT for Series Split
Published on December 13, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-9-6) couldn't hold three leads in the game and dropped a 5-4 OT decision to the El Paso Rhinos at the El Paso County Event Center Saturday night.
SHV got a quick pair of goals w/ rifling shots from Jonah Jasser and Johnny Berndt to give the Bugs the early 2-0 lead at 4:42 and 6:44 of the opening frame. ELP got one back a few mins later to cut it to 2-1.
After the Rhinos tied it 2-2, the Bugs regained the lead in the 2nd as Duke Ehrhard rifled home his third goal of the series from the RW circle to make it 3-2. Once ELP evened the score again, it was Jeremiah Roberts in the slot gunning home his second goal as a Bug to push SHV on top to 4-3. The Rhinos would respond again w/ a tally late in the period to make it 4-4.
The game stayed tied 4-4 until 4:28 into OT when Chase Nyitray shot in the GW goal to lift the Rhinos to a 5-4 victory over the Mudbugs.
The Bugs will return home to close out the month of December as they'll host a two-game series against their arch-rival in the Lone Star Brahmas. Game one will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
North American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Ice Wolves Top Brahmas, 2-1 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Late Rally Earns Point, Hat Tricks Fall in Shootout to Elmira - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Weekend Recap December 12-13 - Minot Minotauros
- Rhinos Top Bugs in OT for Series Split - Shreveport Mudbugs
- IceRays Force Series Split with Amarillo Taking Finale, 4-1 - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Warriors Win! Warriors Win! Oklahoma Outlasts Odessa, 2-1, in a Shootout - Oklahoma Warriors
- Wilderness Stomp Steel in Series-Opener - Minnesota Wilderness
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.