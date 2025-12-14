Warriors Win! Warriors Win! Oklahoma Outlasts Odessa, 2-1, in a Shootout

ODESSA, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors won a thriller over the Odessa Jackalopes, 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday evening at the Ector County Coliseum. A gritty game for both teams, Oklahoma battled injuries and some controversial calls to secure the win. The scoring started for Oklahoma with a blast from Kyle Sorensen in the 1st period. The goal, is a team leading 15th of the year for Sorensen. Odessa would match the goal in the 2nd on a 4-4 breakaway, but neither team could come up with a winner before overtime. Down the stretch in the 3rd, Billy Stuski was absolutely tremendous. Stuski eliminated several 2-on-1 opportunites for the Jackalopes and came up with crucial save after crucial save to keep Oklahoma alive. The overtime period was much of the same. In the shootout, which was a rematch of the 12 round marathon three weeks ago in Oklahoma City, the Jackalopes scored first. After two unsuccessful tries in the first couple rounds, it was on Ben Likness to keep the Warriors afloat. Likness went 5-hole and delivered for Oklahoma. On the ensuing try for Odessa, Billy Stuski made a beautiful stop to level things off for another round. Both teams went empty in round 4, but then in the 5th round, Mack Blue followed in the footsteps of Likness, went 5-hole again and scored to give Oklahoma the edge. Stuski would then AGAIN, shut down the Jackalope attempt and secure the win for the Warriors on the road. Oklahoma has a chance to win the series tomorrow afternoon with a 2:00 pm puck drop right back at the Ector County Coliseum.

