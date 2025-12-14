Ice Wolves Top Brahmas, 2-1

Published on December 13, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Lonestar Brahmas 2-1 in a shootout Saturday, December 13. The first period saw Jackson Silverberg and Leo Gabriel stand tall in the first period stopping all 14 shots faced. The second period saw the Brahmas get on the board first via a powerplay goal from their captain Maddox Tulacro. The Brahmas would hold the lead through the end of the second period and the majority of the third period. Andy Earl would find the net with only 10 seconds remaining to tie the game at one. The overtime period would see multiple chances on each end but the goaltenders would stand tall. Oskar Edberg would score the lone shootout goal for the Ice Wolves and Jackson Silverberg would stop all three opponents and the Ice Wolves secured two points. The Ice Wolves will take on the El Paso Rhinos December 19 and 20 where the Ice Wolves will wear special first responder jerseys and Saturday night is the teddy bear toss game tickets are available at tickets.nmicewolves.com.







